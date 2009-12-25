CrimeTracker: Use common sense -- don't drink and drive

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Police see a spike in drinking and driving this time of year. It seems people know the dangers, but some still do it.

There were more than 1800 OVI arrests in Lucas County over the past two years.

If common sense isn't enough to keep folks from getting behind the wheel, they should consider what could happen to their car.

"Do you want to find you car here at the city tow lot, back there where all the rest of them are? If you get arrested on Wednesday, I guarantee you you're not going to get that car until Monday or possibly longer if the courts hold it," said WTOL Crime Expert Retired Sgt. Richard Murphy.

Think before you drink and make sure to have a designated driver. Call a friend or cab. It could save a life and a lot of hassle.