Man hospitalized after family brawl in north Toledo

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A family brawl sends one man to the hospital with a stab wound. It happened in the 1300 block of Page near Mulberry in north Toledo around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say a fight broke out during a holiday gathering.

Officers believe family members trashed the house and then the scuffle spilled out into the street.

At one point someone threw a knife, hitting a man in the side.

He was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, but there's no word on his condition.

Police took two people into custody for questioning.

