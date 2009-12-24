New archbishop reaches out to clergy abuse victims

CINCINNATI (AP) - The new leader of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati believes a return to the church can help heal spiritual wounds suffered by clergy abuse victims.

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr also believes it can help non-practicing Catholics better understand their faith and purpose in life.

The 61-year-old Schnurr took over this week as leader of the 19-county archdiocese of nearly a half million parishioners.

Schnurr says he realizes the hurdles in drawing back Catholics who have pulled away from the church, whatever the reason.

He also says he knows those hurdles are especially high with clergy abuse victims.

Schnurr says he believes more involvement from all segments of the church is key to meeting its many challenges.

