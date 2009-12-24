Red Cross awards highest honor to Toledo man

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo tax attorney has received the highest honor from the American Red Cross: the Lifesaving Award of Merit.

Gary Harden, an attorney at Eastman & Smith, saved the life of a co-worker while on the job last April. He sprang into action when Patricia Gilliam collapsed, performing CPR and instructing a co-worker on how to help. The two worked on Gilliam for 9 minutes before rescue crews arrived.

Gilliam had had a double-brain aneurysm -- and her heart failed as a result. But because of Harden's quick thinking and skills, she was alive when she got to the hospital.

For that act, Harden has received a medal and a national certificate signed by President Barack Obama and the president of the American Red Cross.

"It really is a distinction for our community to have someone like Gary in our community," said American Red Cross Regional Director Tim Yenrick. "He's a great advocate for CPR and First Aid classes and a great advocate for the Red Cross."

But Harden is humble. "The award isn't important. The importance of the award is to let people know that if they're trained, they can save a life of somebody's who's near to them, dear to them."

Copyright WTOL 2010. All rights reserved.