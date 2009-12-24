Findlay family likely decorates spruce trees for the last time

By Dick Berry - email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - Flood walls and a retention pond will soon occupy land that has special meaning to one big Findlay family. That's why they're doing something special this holiday season.

This Christmas story is about the Mains family's memories. Whether it's July Fourth or Christmas, the family has always gathered at the family homestead on the Blanchard River.

Just off East Main Cross Street in Findlay, 14 Dakota Spruces are planted on the late Martha and Lawrence Mains' family homestead. The couple had twelve children.

This Christmas, for the first and maybe last time, a picture of each sibling hangs on the trees. The middle trees honor Martha and Lawerence.

Robert Main, the third oldest of the twelve kids, says the family is decorating the trees because they've been notified by the Army Corps of Engineers that their property will likely be used for flood control projects.

"Since the city was founded on the river and it grew on the river, nobody thought we would have these serious floods. We've had a rash of them in the last few years," said Mains.

However, three family members still have houses on the homestead, but they've decided to move on and sell the land to the government.

Mains isn't certain about next year. "We've had a lot of Christmases here. We're going to have as many as we can. Then we'll downsize."

The Mains hope the trees will remain so future generations will remember their family roots.

