Check out this list of holiday hours for area stores

Franklin Park Mall- Open Thursday 8-6pm, closed Friday.

Levis Commons- Thursday 10am-4pm, closed Christmas.

Fallen Timbers Mall -Thursday: 8am-6pm, closed Christmas; open Saturday 8am-9pm.

The Anderson's - Thursday open until 5pm, closed Christmas, Saturday 7am-9pm

Meijer- closes at 7pm Thursday. Closed Friday, opens at 6am Saturday.

Walmart- closes at 8pm Thursday.

Target- Thursday: 7am-7pm. Friday closed, open Saturday from 7am-11pm.

Best Buy- Open until 5pm Thursday, closed Christmas, sat- 8am-10pm

Frenchtown Square Mall (Mall of Monroe) - Thursday 7am-6pm, closed Christmas, open Saturday 8am-9pm.

Kroger- Closes at 6pm Thursday closed Christmas.

Toledo Post Offices- closed at noon Thursday.

PS: Thanks to Amanda Patton for gathering this information. Feel free to leave a comment below if you know of additional store times.