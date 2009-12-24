Fire damages part of historic Oregon winery

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

OREGON, OH (WTOL) – Fire crews say a chimney failure caused part of Oregon's historic Johlin Century Winery on Corduroy Road to go up in flames.

Firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived shortly before noon Thursday.

Investigators say the man who lives there had a fire and wood burner going and the chimney caused nearby combustibles to ignite.

The fire spread through the first floor, up the stairwell and to the second floor, burning furniture and historic photographs.

The homeowner and his pets were all able to escape in time.

"He was asleep on the couch in the front room on the first floor and was awakened. At that point, he saw some fire running across the ceiling and he exited the structure," said Oregon Fire Department Chief Bill Wilkins.

Crews did need to give some of the rescued pets oxygen because of the fumes.

Damage estimates range in the tens of thousands of dollars.

