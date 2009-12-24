EcoTrack 11: Demand for live, potted Christmas trees takes off

By Chris Vickers - email | bio

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A California businessman has found a way to celebrate the holidays and help the environment. He rents Christmas trees instead of selling them.

Picking out the perfect Christmas tree is a yearly tradition for many, but with more environmentally conscious consumers, the demand for live potted trees has really taken off.

It's been a year since Nick and Megan Arquette last saw their Christmas tree, which they named Ramona. They say it is a great way to enjoy their tree for a few weeks and then give it back.

Scott Martin, founder of the Living Christmas Company, says "there is love created by this tree entering the house. But afterwards you drive by the same house and you see the same tree kicked to the curb. It's laying there -- set aside as trash."

As an environmentalist and a landscape architect, Martin says he values a Christmas without waste. After all, his fleet of delivery trucks even runs on biodeisel. And Martin says 10 percent of all sales go local charities.

