Missing pilot's family speaks out

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

(WTOL) - The parents of a missing pilot with ties to Northwest Ohio released a statement about recent developments in the case Thursday morning. The couple's son, Robert Wiles, vanished nearly two years ago in Florida.

Last week, a man was arrested and charged with Wiles murder even though his body has not been found.

The FBI has released a statement from the couple: This has been, and continues to be a horrifying experience which has, and continues to have, a devastating effect on our family life, business, and that of Robert's friends and associates.

The Wiles family has a house in Springfield Township.

