Employees nab robber in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A robber got more than he bargained for after he tried to steal from Vito's Pizza on Main Street in east Toledo just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man walked into the store, pretended to have a gun and demanded cash.

However, when employees noticed he didn't have any weapon they went after him and held him until police arrived.

The suspected robber was taken to the hospital to get treated for injuries he received during the scuffle.

