Port Clinton High student killed in head-on crash

BAY TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) – A 17-year-old Port Clinton High School student has been killed after his pickup was struck head-on by another driver.

17-year-old Jonathan Pope was killed in a crash in Ottawa County Thursday morning. The driver of the pick-up who authorities say caused this wreck is recovering at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

The head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday on state Route 53 at county Road 17 in Bay Township.

Investigators collected evidence to fully reconstruct the accident.

"The Dodge was attempting to pass a vehicle traveling southbound and struck the Chevy that was northbound head on," said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Capizzi.

17-year-old Jonathan Pope was driving the Chevy and was pronounced dead at the scene. A Junior at Port Clinton High School, the patrol says he was on his way to wrestling practice when the accident happened. He wasn't wearing a seat belt and the vehicle wasn't equipped with air bags.

73-year-old Omer Swartz was driving the Dodge. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Swartz was wearing a seat belt, air bags deployed and is at fault for the accident.

"The entire crash occurred in the northbound lane he was obviously driving southbound," said Capizzi.

He also says it does not appear alcohol or drugs were involved.

It's expected to take a few weeks to complete the accident investigation.

Charges are pending in this case. "Once we gather crash information, we complete the investigation, we'll send it to the prosecutor's office. Probably right now you're looking at vehicular homicide," said Capizzi.