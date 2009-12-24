Port Clinton High student killed in head-on crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Port Clinton High student killed in head-on crash

BAY TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) – A 17-year-old Port Clinton High School student has been killed after his pickup was struck head-on by another driver.

17-year-old Jonathan Pope was killed in a crash in Ottawa County Thursday morning. The driver of the pick-up who authorities say caused this wreck is recovering at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

The head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday on state Route 53 at county Road 17 in Bay Township.

Investigators collected evidence to fully reconstruct the accident.

"The Dodge was attempting to pass a vehicle traveling southbound and struck the Chevy that was northbound head on," said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Capizzi.

17-year-old Jonathan Pope was driving the Chevy and was pronounced dead at the scene. A Junior at Port Clinton High School, the patrol says he was on his way to wrestling practice when the accident happened. He wasn't wearing a seat belt and the vehicle wasn't equipped with air bags.

73-year-old Omer Swartz was driving the Dodge. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Swartz was wearing a seat belt, air bags deployed and is at fault for the accident.

"The entire crash occurred in the northbound lane he was obviously driving southbound," said Capizzi.

He also says it does not appear alcohol or drugs were involved.

It's expected to take a few weeks to complete the accident investigation.

Charges are pending in this case. "Once we gather crash information, we complete the investigation, we'll send it to the prosecutor's office. Probably right now you're looking at vehicular homicide," said Capizzi.

Media release from Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 0910 hours on State Route 53 north of Oak Harbor Southeast Road in Bay Township of Ottawa County. 

Driver #1: 17 year old Jonathan T. Pope 216 East Seventh Street Port Clinton, Ohio.  Mr. Pope was driving a 1988 Chevrolet S10 pick up truck.  He was not wearing a seat belt and the vehicle was not equipped with air bags.  He was pronounced deceased.  The pick up truck received severe damage to the front-end and passenger compartment.  Mr. Pope was a student at Port Clinton High School and en route to wrestling practice, which his father coaches, at the time of the crash.

Driver #2: 73 year old Omer F. Swartz Jr. 222 South East Street Bradner, Ohio.  Mr. Swartz was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota Sport pick up truck.  He was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle's front air bags deployed in the crash.  He was transported from the scene by Toledo St. Vincent Life Flight to the Toledo St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo with incapacitating injuries.

Mr. Pope was driving northbound on State Route 53.  Mr. Swartz was southbound.  Witnesses advise Mr. Swartz passed a vehicle and was still traveling southbound in the northbound lane when he struck Mr. Pope's vehicle head-on.  Skid marks and other evidence at the scene confirms the crash occurred entirely within the northbound lane of travel.  After impact Mr. Pope's vehicle came to rest facing east in the northbound lane.  Ms. Swartz's vehicle came to rest facing west in the southbound lane.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued.  Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

