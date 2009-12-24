Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

(WTOL) - Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies need help finding a man who has failed to register as a sex offender.

31-year-old Christopher Allen Sharp was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2003.

He had sex with a 15-year-old girl and continued to do so when she turned 16. After he had sex with the girl, he also gave her marijuana.

Sharp must register twice a year but failed to show up when due in to register in September.

He's now wanted for a felony in Lucas and Ottawa County.

Sharp is 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds.

Call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111 with information.

