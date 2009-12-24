Family and friends hold vigil for murdered central Toledo man

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Family and friends held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night on Tecumseh Street in central Toledo to remember a man who was murdered last weekend.

45-year-old Curtis James received a phone call which led him to go out of his home early Sunday morning. Moments later he was shot and killed. He died across the street from his home trying to get help.

19 year-old Jerome Nobles was arrested and charged with the murder.

"I guess my uncle left me to be the strong one. The 19-year-old, I feel sorry for him and his family or whatever but right now, we need closure…," said Emmitt Walker, James' nephew.

The family believes robbery was the motive for the crime.