Mayor moving ahead with Southwyck plans

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - With less than two weeks left in office, Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner announced Wednesday that the demolition of the former Southwyck Mall is complete. He added that around 90 percent of the building materials are being recycled or re-used.

The next step for the development of the project is for the city and state to split the cost of a $2.5 million road reconstruction effort to rebuild Cheyenne Boulevard and Brownstone Boulevard. That work is expected to begin in the summer of 2010.

"It's just a matter of time until the economy loosens up," said Finkbeiner. "Some developer with deep pockets will say that is a phenomenal neighborhood for us to go into."

As for now, there is not a specific plan on how the re-developed property would be used.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.