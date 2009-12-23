Grandfather pleads not guilty for paddle abuse

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo grandfather, 48-year-old Larry Brazzel, pleaded not guilty to allegations he abused his 5-year-old grandson by beating him with a wooden paddle.

Brazzel is charged with child endangering. Police say he beat the child with the paddle after he got into trouble at school. They say the child has multiple cuts, marks, bruises and bleeding on his bottom.

When questioned, family members say Brazzel said he would beat the child again if he got into trouble.

