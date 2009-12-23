House of Meats broken into in south Toledo

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who broke into K and J's House of Meats on South Byrne Road.

They say the suspect broke into the business through the ceiling around 4 a.m. Saturday. When the alarm went off, however, they say the suspect fled.

Other than damage to the building from the break-in, police say nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (419) 255-1111.

