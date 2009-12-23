Westmoreland couple suing city over hydrant lines

The Harrison family is still blaming the city because their house burned to the ground.

A total of 78 of the city's 10,000 hydrants will be painted to show they have a 4-inch water line. The issue surfaced after a home burned to the ground in the Westmoreland neighborhood.

The Harrisons allege the city failed to test water lines properly, which they say caused their Westmoreland home to burn to the ground in June.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Barbie and Herman Harrison are suing the City of Toledo and the Department of Public Utilities for failing to maintain water lines, our media partner The Blade reports.

The newspaper reports the Harrisons are seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

