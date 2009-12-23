Westmoreland couple suing city over hydrant lines - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Westmoreland couple suing city over hydrant lines

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Barbie and Herman Harrison are suing the City of Toledo and the Department of Public Utilities for failing to maintain water lines, our media partner The Blade reports.

The Harrisons allege the city failed to test water lines properly, which they say caused their Westmoreland home to burn to the ground in June.

The newspaper reports the Harrisons are seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

