Gunman kills 2 at Baton Rouge area business

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are on the scene of a deadly shooting at Grady Crawford Construction Company on Greenwell Springs Road.

Deputies say three women were shot inside the business just before 2 p.m. Two were killed. The third victim has life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

The suspect, Richard Matthews, is in custody. Authorities say Matthews is a former employee of Grady Crawford Construction.

There is no word on the relationship between Matthews and the three victims.

