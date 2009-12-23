North Toledo neighbors say thieves stole Christmas

Joe Reid is trying to explain the perspective that Christmas is not all about the gifts since there aren't any under his tree after a burglar took his daughters' gifts.

"You've got to have no love in your heart to steal from kids at Christmas," said Sandra Wiggins.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - More than a dozen families in a north Toledo neighborhood have had holiday displays and gifts stolen in the past week.

Sandra Wiggins says someone stole three blow-up yard displays that cost $200 each. They completed her wonderland yard display with lighted screens and candy cane walkways. "My dad used to ride us through town and see the pretty lights. I always said, 'Wow, I can't wait,'" said Wiggins.

She says a penguin and other characters were stolen. Larryeon Belcher, 5, says he misses the SpongeBob Squarepants decoration the most.

Nearby, Joe Reid says someone stole Christmas for his daughters, ages 2 and 8. They were asleep when thieves came in through their window Tuesday morning and stole a dozen wrapped gifts. Reid says the thieves threw the gifts out the window, piled them into his recycling bin and wheeled them away.

While Reid is trying to explain the perspective that Christmas is not all about the gifts, younger members of the community are focusing on accountability. "You stole our SpongeBob, and you're going to jail," said Larryeon.

