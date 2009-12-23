Premature twins arrive home after mother's death

Mandy Kimbler died Thursday in a Toledo Hospital. The health department is urging all pregnant women and their spouses to get the H1N1 vaccine.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Twin boys born prematurely in October are home with their father after their mother, Mandy Kimbler, died a week after childbirth. Results are inconclusive on whether Kimbler died from complications of the H1N1 virus, according to the Lucas County Health Department.

Bradley and Brayden Kimbler are home with their father, David, and 3-year-old sister, Mahala. After being born six weeks premature, they spent two months at Toledo Hospital. Kerri Murphy, a cousin of Mandy Kimbler, says the boys are doing as well as can be expected. "It's amazing what the boys have come through, but Mandy will be very dearly missed," she said.

Murphy has been getting daily email photos of Bradley and Brayden while they were in the hospital. It will be Christmas weekend that she'll hold them for the first time. "I cannot wait. I cannot wait. I said, 'Whenever you need a break, you can call me. I'll be over. I don't care if it's 3:00 in the morning, just to hold those babies."

Murphy says she and other relatives will be providing as much help as possible to the family who has lost their mother. She says they told Mahala that her mom is an angel now, but at 3-years-old, she doesn't quite understand.

Donations for the Kimbler children's fund are still being accepted at all Key Bank branches. Murphy says prayers are also greatly appreciated. "If they could keep them in their prayers and thoughts, to get them through this holiday season."

