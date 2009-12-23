Accused serial purse snatcher pleads not guilty - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accused serial purse snatcher pleads not guilty

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Rebecca Ruby, also known as Rebecca Olinger, pleaded not guilty to two armed robbery charges Wednesday.

Police say the 31-year old robbed a mother and her teenage daughter at gunpoint. They say she stole the woman's purse the same day she robbed a UT employee at gunpoint.

In addition, Ruby is facing charges from a separate purse theft the day before.

A judge set her bond Friday at $50,000 and Ruby is set to be back in court next month.

