Accused serial purse snatcher pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Rebecca Ruby, also known as Rebecca Olinger, pleaded not guilty to two armed robbery charges Wednesday.

Police say the 31-year old robbed a mother and her teenage daughter at gunpoint. They say she stole the woman's purse the same day she robbed a UT employee at gunpoint.

In addition, Ruby is facing charges from a separate purse theft the day before.

A judge set her bond Friday at $50,000 and Ruby is set to be back in court next month.

