2 Ohio hospitals recommend early mammograms

CLEVELAND (AP) - Two Cleveland hospitals are recommending that women 40 and older should continue annual mammogram screenings instead of waiting until age 50.

University Hospitals Ireland Cancer Center and MetroHealth Cancer Care Center released a joint statement Tuesday making the recommendation.

The issue of when to undergo the mammogram arose last month when a federal panel said most women under the age of 50 don't need mammograms. That recommendation was a break with the American Cancer Society's long-standing position that women should get screening mammograms starting at age 40.

Dr. Paula Silverman, medical director of the University Hospitals Breast Cancer Program, says more patients are asking about the panel's recommendation and when they should be screened.

Silverman says the hospitals wanted to set the record straight for women in Cleveland.

Information from: The Plain Dealer

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.