Ohio judge: No talks for runaway convert, parents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has ruled that a runaway Christian convert is not required to attend face-to-face meetings with her Muslim parents as part of a possible reconciliation plan.

Magistrate Mary Goodrich of Franklin County Juvenile Court on Tuesday denied the request of Mohamed and Aysha Bary to undergo mediation with their 17-year-old daughter Rifqa. A case-management plan filed last month says the girl and her parents must listen to each other's views about religion if they are to reunite.

But the plan, which is not a binding document, also notes the girl continues to refuse any contact with her parents or siblings.

Rifqa Bary ran away to Florida last summer saying she fears her father would harm or kill her for leaving Islam. Her father has denied the claim and a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation found no credible threats to the girl.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.