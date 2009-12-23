Toledo man surprised by fiance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man surprised by fiance -- in wedding dress! -- at Texas airport

Talk about a wacky wedding, a Toledo man gets the surprise of his life from his fiance at a Texas airport.

Robyn Moore surprised William Acosta at Corpus Christi International Airport.

Acosta, who says he was speechless but thrilled, wore a sweater and jeans while the two exchanged vows.

Watch the attached video for the full -- and very, very sweet -- report.

