Toledo City Council wants Dillin's word on Marina District

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Some Toledo City Council members say they're sending a message to the developer of the Marina District, Larry Dillin, who says he remains committed to the project.

At first, council voted down a proposal to go for a $2.25 million EPA grant because the city hasn't received what it calls a long overdue $3.6 million from Dillin. Members then reworded the ordinance so that when Dillin's money is in the bank, the city can move forward on the grant that covers erosion control around the Marina District.

"Let's get that property developed but let's not get it developed on a mythical partnership," said City Council President D. Michael Collins.

A spokesperson for Dillin says it's not mythical at all and that his equity partners want the land but just haven't released the funds.

The deadline for the grant is the end of January.

Copyright WTOL-News 11 2009. All rights reserved.