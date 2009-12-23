MI former teacher convicted of having sex with boy

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A former teacher in Michigan has been convicted of having sex with a 12-year-old boy whom she met at a Flint elementary school.

A jury found Allanah Benton-Wells guilty Tuesday of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. She faces at least 25 years in prison.

The 43-year-old Benton-Wells had denied the allegations. Defense lawyer Steven Freeman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Authorities say Benton-Wells had sex with the boy in 2007, when she was tutoring him outside school hours. The boy's parents reported their suspicions to Williams Elementary School in Flint, where she was a teacher.

Benton-Wells, who was fired from the school last year, will be sentenced Feb. 11.

