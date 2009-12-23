Friends, family remember Marland Woods

Marland Woods went to a nightclub with a friend and lost his life. The beating was caught on video, which his family says should be enough to convict his killer.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Toledo Tuesday night remembering a man who was violently beaten to death.

Marland Woods died after being attacked at Caesar's Showbar last week. The family says a collection is being taken for an reward to help find, arrest and convict those involved.

Among the 70 or so who turned out for the vigil were Marland's 10 siblings and many of his friends who describe him as having had a warm heart, a smile that would light up a room and a soul that is now in the hands of God.

