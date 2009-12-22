Alabama House Democrat defects to GOP over policy concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A freshman Democratic House member from Alabama says he's switching to the GOP over concerns that bills and policies pushed by the Democratic leadership are bad for the country and his district.

At a press conference in Alabama on Tuesday, Parker Griffith says as a doctor he wants to make it clear that he believes the health care overhaul making its way through Congress is bad for physicians and patients.

Griffith is a radiation oncologist who had accumulated one of the most conservative voting records of any House Democrat. He was one of seven Democrats to oppose Obama's economic stimulus measure early this year.

He was also one of 39 House Democrats who voted against the health care bill that narrowly passed.

