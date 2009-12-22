In Iraq, pregnancy is a reason to get court-martialed

(CBS) - A U.S. Army general in Iraq has added pregnancy to the list of reasons a soldier under his command could be court-martialed.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Cucolo's policy applies to both female soldiers and the male soldiers who impregnate them.

An army says the service usually sends home from the battlefield soldiers but that division commanders like Cucolo have the authority to do so.

Cucolo oversees forces in northern Iraq. His November 4 order was first reported by the military newspaper Stars and Stripes.

