Swiergosz sentenced to 7 years for first standoff, assault

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Lucas County judge sentenced Michael Swiergosz Tuesday to seven years in prison for felonious assault in his first of two trials involving kidnapping and standoffs with police. The seven-year sentence is four years less than the maximum.

Swiergosz pled guilty to attacking his estranged wife in his home, located near Hill Avenue, in March. Police say he called and asked her to bring their daughter over so he could take their daughter to school. When the two arrived, police say he went out with a gun and threatened to kill his wife, firing off two shots.

After being arrested for the first incident and charged with felonious assault, Swiergosz was able to get out on bond.

A month later, police say Swiergosz went to his wife's place of employment forcing a second hostage and standoff situation. They say he kidnapped his estranged wife, tied her up and raped her.

He'll go to trial next for that incident and faces a maximum of 81 years.

