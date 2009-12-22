Bell to keep police, fire chiefs in place

Mayor-elect Mike Bell announced Tuesday that he will keep current Police Chief Mike Navarre and Fire Chief Mike Wolever in place for his administration.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mayor-elect Mike Bell announced Tuesday that he will keep current Police Chief Mike Navarre and Fire Chief Mike Wolever in place for his administration.

Bell also stated in the press conference that David Welch will become the public service director. Welch has experience in the Streets Department, Solid Waste Department and Public Utility Department.

The mayor-elect says all three men are people he can trust and that trust is going to be important when difficult budget decisions are made in the upcoming year. "If they're not performing well, I'm not performing well. If Dave Welch isn't performing well, I'm not performing well. Once again, we have to be able to sit down and figure out what the priorities are," Bell said.

He gets sworn in as mayor in less than two weeks. Bell has yet to name directors for the Finance Department and Information Technology Department, as well as someone to head up the soon-to-be merged Departments of Affirmative Action and the Board of Community Relations.

