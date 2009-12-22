Two men claim leadership of Lucas County GOP

"I am now the executive chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party," said Jeff Simpson,

"Everything else was just hoopla and trying to disrupt stuff," said existing GOP leader Jon Stainbrook.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Two men are currently claiming to be the leader of the Lucas County GOP.

A group opposing the current GOP leadership says it voted in Jeff Simpson as the new chair at a meeting of the Lucas County GOP Central Committee Monday.

"The central committee, the governing body, of the Lucas County Republican Party, was unhappy with the performance of its leadership. They elected a new team of leadership. I am now the executive chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party, and everybody in there is no longer," said Simpson, who heads the local Young Republicans chapter.

In addition, the group says they elected Paul Hoag as the new chair of the Central Committee.

The existing GOP leaders claim they are still in power. "Everything else was just hoopla and trying to disrupt stuff," said existing GOP leader Jon Stainbrook. "They called the fire marshal because you had to get upstairs to vote. You had to have your name on the Central Committee list, and a lot of these people didn't have their names on that."

Both men are making plans for the party's involvement in upcoming elections.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.