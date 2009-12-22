Chief Navarre: More senseless murders this year

By Tim Miller - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre acknowledges the 30 murders this year is noticeably more than last year, but he says it is a fairly normal number over the past decade. That number includes police-involved fatal shootings.

In fact, Navarre says the murder rate in the Glass City has been much higher in recent history. In the past 40 years, "You will see some years where we were in the fifties. One year where we actually had 61 homicides in the City of Toledo. That was a very violent year," he said.

Drugs are still a major contributor, he says, but there have been more senseless homicides this year. He mentioned the killing of a clerk at Lewis Carryout last month and last week's murder of Romeo Alexander, who was in his mother's house when a burglar broke in.

Police staffing is a problem, Navarre says. The layoff of 75 officers happened during the heat of the summer. Additionally, with retirements and no new police class in four years, they can't spend the time they need in drug enforcement and property crime investigations. "With more detectives, you are more likely to catch them after the first or second burglary and not after their ninth or tenth or fifteenth."

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.