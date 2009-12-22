Friends to host fundraiser for Mullinger and Brown families

UPDATED: Witnesses say the gates were down and the train conductor was blowing its horn. Investigators don't know why the students tried to beat the train but say the cold morning temperature could be one possible explanation.

As Springfield High School mourns the loss of a student struck by a train, School Board President Ev Harris says the accident could have been avoided if a bridge project had been pushed through.

Springfield board president says bridge could have avoided tragedy

Visitation is being held Monday, Dec. 21 at the Neville Funeral Home in Holland from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Providence Lutheran Church.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Friends are hosting a fundraiser for the expenses facing the families of Cody Brown and Brianna Mullinger.

The two students at Springfield High School were struck by a train on Dec. 16. Cody died as a result of the accident and Bri, as she is called by friends, remains in critical but stable condition.

The fundraiser takes place at Jed's Restaurant on Holland-Sylvania Road on Sunday, Dec. 27 from noon to close.

There is a $5 cover charge, silent auction and T-shirts and bracelets for sale. In addition, 15 percent of all food purchases go to the families.

Anyone who would like to donate items to the silent auction can call (419) 205-0867.

