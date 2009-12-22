Friends to host fundraiser for Mullinger and Brown families - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Friends are hosting a fundraiser for the expenses facing the families of Cody Brown and Brianna Mullinger.

The two students at Springfield High School were struck by a train on Dec. 16. Cody died as a result of the accident and Bri, as she is called by friends, remains in critical but stable condition.

The fundraiser takes place at Jed's Restaurant on Holland-Sylvania Road on Sunday, Dec. 27 from noon to close.

There is a $5 cover charge, silent auction and T-shirts and bracelets for sale. In addition, 15 percent of all food purchases go to the families.

Anyone who would like to donate items to the silent auction can call (419) 205-0867.

