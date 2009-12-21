Toledo family want loved one's killer brought to justice

Marland Woods, 32, died Sunday night at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center after being assaulted at Caesar's Showbar last week, according to our media partner The Blade.

Man assaulted outside of Caesar's Showbar has died

(WTOL) - A Toledo family wants answers in the death of a loved one.

Shonda Floyd said her 33-year-old brother Marland Woods took a visiting friend to a night club in downtown Toledo on December 13.

The friend accidentally bumped someone on the dance floor, a fight started, and Woods went to his friend's aid. That's when Woods was beaten, according to the evidence found on the club's video camera.

Woods was recently taken off life support and died on his mother's birthday. The family says they want his killer brought to justice.

Watch the attached video for Lisa Rantala's full report.