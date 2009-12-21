Toledo family want loved one's killer brought to justice - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo family want loved one's killer brought to justice

Marland Woods, center, was beaten in a downtown Toledo club. Marland Woods, center, was beaten in a downtown Toledo club.

(WTOL) - A Toledo family wants answers in the death of a loved one.

Shonda Floyd said her 33-year-old brother Marland Woods took a visiting friend to a night club  in downtown Toledo on December 13.

The friend accidentally bumped someone on the dance floor, a fight started, and Woods went to his friend's aid. That's when Woods was beaten, according to the evidence found on the club's video camera.

Woods was recently taken off life support and died on his mother's birthday. The family says they want his killer brought to justice.

