Coalition urges members to boycott YMCA in reaction to branch closing

Supporters were unable to get enough new memberships to keep the branch open, so the doors close for good on Monday.

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Maryanne Williams has taken her final trip to play raquetball at the South Toledo YMCA. As of December 21, that branch is closed.

"This is so close and I can drive up to the door and I can get an hour's worth of exercise in and be back home," Williams said. "This way, I have to plan the day a little differently."

Four months ago, the YMCA chose to shut the branch because it wasn't making enough money.

A coalition formed to stop it, motivating the YMCA to hold an emergency membership drive to try and save it.

But that attempt failed. Now, the coalition wants to boycott all the Y branches -- and they're asking all members to cooperate.

"We're asking people in the community to take a look at this organization," said Cooper Suter, a member of the coalition. "How they choose to spend their money. How they choose to make their decisions."

Suter believes the YMCA mismanaged the money, which resulted in the decision to close the South Y.

The YMCA has issued a statement about the boycott: "We are disappointed that some people in south Toledo have chosen to take this step. As tough as it is, we must move on. Boycotts and other consumer actions only make that more difficult."

Some members agree.

"You don't want to try and ruin the whole system," Williams said. "That's just a sour grapes reaction."

