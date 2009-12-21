EcoTrack 11: Using everyday items as wrapping for holiday gifts

TOLEDO (WTOL) - When wrapping presents this week, why not think outside of the box and go green? suggests recycling expert Nancy Martin.

"Thinking outside the boxes you plan on wrapping this season can go a long way to save time, money and the environment," Martin said, demonstrating the use of bubble wrap that came in a package as wrapping for a package.

Martin says many items that get thrown out can actually be used as wrapping, including cereal boxes and Pringles cans, for example.

