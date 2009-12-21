A look at who invented Christmas cards

Source: Fostoria Focus

FOSTORIA, OH - Monday, Dec. 14, was a noteworthy day in America. Americans sent more mail that day than on any other in the entire year of 2009.

Why?

The whopping big reason was Christmas cards. Each year, we send millions and tens of millions of them full of glad tidings and cheery good wishes. In fact, we send just shy of 2 billion Christmas cards annually to family, friends, co-workers and business acquaintances.

Sending Christmas cards is a custom that's been around for more than 165 years.

The question is, who invented the Christmas card?

The answer is John Callot Horsley.

Horsley was born Jan. 29, 1817 in London, England. He was a painter and invented the first Christmas card for his friend, a gentleman named Sir Henry Cole, in 1843.

It was a lithograph (a picture produced on a plate or stone prepared in such a way that it absorbs and prints with certain inks).It showed a family celebrating Christmas. The caption read: "A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you."

The image was affixed to a piece of 5 1/8 by 3¼ inch cardboard. A thousand of the cards were produced. Cole placed the cards on sale for one shilling.

Horsley's creation resembled a present-day post card. The larger, folded Christmas card first appeared in the 1880s.

The American greeting card industry took flight in 1875 when Louis Prang opened a factory in Roxbury, Mass.

Today the custom of sending Christmas cards is observed in all English-speaking countries. It's thought that America's first Christmas card was sold sometime around 1850 in Albany, N.Y., at Pease's Great Variety Store in the Temple of Fancy.

In 1950, Americans shopping for cards that captured just the right note of good will and season's greetings could choose one with an illustration titled "Snow Under the Arch." That illustration was painted by another Englishman, Winston Churchill, the prime minister of Great Britain during World War II and an accomplished amateur painter.

Horsley was regarded with some amusement by his fellow artists.

He earned the nickname "Mr. J.C(lothes) Horsley" because he had serious reservations about learning to paint nudes.

He attended Britain's Royal Academy and won recognition for his work before he was even 20.

However, critics sometimes found fault with his work, saying he'd failed to capture true portrayals of structure and movement due to his dislike of working with nude models.

Nonetheless, John Callot Horsley is the father of the Christmas card.

He and his friend Henry Cole started something that is an entrenched part of the American celebration of Christmas.