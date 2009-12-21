Fremont police have identified armed robbery suspect

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) - Fremont police are looking for Terrence Cartlidge of Toledo, who has been charged with two counts of armed robbery in relation to robberies at Mickey Mart and McDonalds in Fremont.

Police received numerous tips on Cartlidge's identity after News 11 ran surveillance pictures on-air and online. They said Cartlidge told them he'd turn himself in over the weekend, but never showed.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrence Cartlidge to call the Fremont Police Department at (419) 332-6464.

