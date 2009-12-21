South Toledo YMCA closes its doors for good

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The south Toledo branch of the YMCA closes its doors for good Monday.

Supporters were unable to get enough new memberships to keep the branch open. In a membership campaign, supporters got 118 of the 500 new memberships needed.

Cedar Creek Church had been interested in the facility, but has since said they're no longer looking into the property.

Despite the branch closing, plans are still in the works to possibly build a new south Toledo YMCA branch.

