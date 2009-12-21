Bureau of Concern works toward a merry Christmas for all

Connie Ribas, volunteer for the Fostoria Bureau of Concern, sorts toys to put into Christmas baskets for Fostoria children.

By Alex Boroff - Focus Reporter

Applications for food and Christmas gift baskets are up this year at Fostoria's Bureau of Concern — but not as much as might be expected.

This comes as good news to Bureau of Concern Executive Director Mary Zeigler.

She said the organization has taken 346 applications for Christmas toy baskets this year, about 20-30 more than last year. Though the number has risen, it's far lower than Zeigler anticipated.

"Simply because of factories closing down, people getting laid off and so forth, I had anticipated quite a bit more," Zeigler said, noting she thought the number might reach 400.

The bureau stopped taking applications for food baskets Wednesday, Dec. 16, and toys the previous week.

So far, about 45 families have been adopted out through the bureau's gift basket program.

Zeigler added that some families — especially large families — have a difficult time being adopted.

"Sometimes we have a few families that have maybe a couple kids, but they may have three or four adults. That's harder to adopt out, where if you have a single mom with a couple kids, or a dad with a couple kids, they're easier," she said.

"There are some families that are just so large, I wish I could adopt them out," Zeigler added.

However, Zeigler said the Bureau of Concern is usually able to cover families who do not get adopted through donations to the organizations. While it may be too late to adopt out a family for Christmas, Zeigler said the organization is still accepting toys and monetary donations.

Food baskets given by the Bureau of Concern usually include enough food for the Christmas meal, as well as two or three days around the holiday, Zeigler said. For toys, Zeigler said the organization tries to ensure that all children in any given family receive about the same number of toys.

Along with Zeigler, about three or four volunteers will staff the Bureau of Concern office throughout the holiday season. For them, the busy time taking applications, putting together packages, and delivering food and gifts is all worth it.

"You come in and make sure everyone gets a merry Christmas, the kids are happy, and that's all that counts," Zeigler said.