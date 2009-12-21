Sylvania fire crews called to house twice in same night

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - Fire fighters were called to a Sylvania house twice in the same night.

Crews responded to a fire at the home located on the corner of Main Street and Erie Street just after 11 p.m. The fire chief says the blaze was a minor basement fire that fire fighters put out within minutes.

Thirty minutes later, crews were called back out as flames destroyed the historic home.

No one was hurt. The family living there had left after the first blaze.

Investigators are looking into the fires.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.