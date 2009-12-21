Mayoral committee to look at police interaction with mentally ill

Toledo police responded to a call, were attacked and fired several shots killing 29-year-old Pyon Simmons at 2112 Northridge Drive in Point Place after he stabbed his mother.

Family friends say the man who attacked his mother and was killed by police in Point Place Thursday struggled most of his life with bi-polar disorder and that may have led to the attack.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says officers arrived within minutes and "there was some type of verbal exchange… We know the woman had something in her hand, some type of weapon."

The issue of police force will be the focus of a meeting among the Safety Committee of Toledo City Council at 2 p.m. Thursday at One Government Center.

Mayor Carty Finkbeiner wants to study how the Toledo Police Department and the mental health community interact.

After two deadly police shootings of mentally ill residents, the mayor has picked six community leaders to study the issue. The committee will meet for the first time later this week in the mayor's office.

