Mayoral committee to look at police interaction with mentally ill

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Mayor Carty Finkbeiner wants to study how the Toledo Police Department and the mental health community interact.

After two deadly police shootings of mentally ill residents, the mayor has picked six community leaders to study the issue. The committee will meet for the first time later this week in the mayor's office.

