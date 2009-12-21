Funeral services announced for Cody Brown

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

Funeral arrangements have been made for Cody Brown, a Springfield High School student killed in a train accident.

Visitation is being held Monday, Dec. 21 at the Neville Funeral Home in Holland from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Providence Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Springfield Township Cemetery.

The family of Brianna Mullinger, a second student injured in the accident, left an update of her condition on a Caring Bridge website. They say she had a successful surgery Sunday morning and, while she is hanging in there, Brianna is not out of the woods yet.

