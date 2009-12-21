Man assaulted outside of Caesar's Showbar has died

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Marland Woods, 32, died Sunday night at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center after being assaulted at Caesar's Showbar last week, according to our media partner The Blade.

Reports by the Toledo Police Department show Woods was at the Toledo bar when a fight broke out. Woods and others were told to leave the bar, according to the report.

Police say Woods walked across the street to the Greyhound bus station where 20-year-old Norman Corggens from Toledo kicked and stomped on Woods' head.

Police arrested Corggens and charged him at the time with felonious assault. Now that Woods has died, additional charges may be coming.

