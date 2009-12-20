Arrest made after death of central Toledo man

UPDATE: Jerome Nobles was arraigned Monday and is being held on $500,000 bond.

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The 31st murder of the year in Toledo took place in the 1200 block of Tecumseh in Central Toledo in the early hours of Sunday morning. That number includes fatal police shootings.

Jerome Nobles has been arrested and charged with murder. He was found in a home on Belmont Ave., just a few blocks from the murder scene.

Nobles is accused of shooting 45-year-old Curtis James at 12:30 a.m. in front of his own house.

James family members are coping with this violent crime, which they say all started with a phone call.

"Whoever called him instantly got him outside," Patricia James, Curtis's sister said. "They got him out here quick... to set him up."

Witnesses say James was shot once and then stumbled across the street calling for help. But the shooter didn't stop there.

"He stumbled and fell and when he fell the dude shot him again and then reached in his pocket and yanked something out and then ran," Eric Lyons, a neighbor and witness said.

Those who knew James say he was a hard-working and respectable man. They don't know why someone would want to hurt him.

"My uncle was nice. He was a hard working man. He worked daily. He did everything as far as being a good father," said Emmitt Walker, the victim's nephew.

"Curtis was a great guy," Patricia said. "He never bothered anybody. He worked two jobs and constantly worked."

"He looked out for me like nobody else would," James's daughter Jastassia said. "Like a father should look out for his daughter."

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.