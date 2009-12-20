Slow season for Great Lakes shipping winding down

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - Great Lakes shipping is winding down a turbulent season in which freighters made fewer trips to transport fewer commodities.

Glen Nekvasil, vice president of the Cleveland-based Lake Carriers' Association, says shipments of core products such as iron ore, limestone, grain and coal all declined this year. Nekvasil, whose group represents 16 companies with about 65 U.S.-flagged ships, says about eight of those freighters didn't sail this year for lack of commodities to transport.

He says ships meet demand for cargo, not generate it. Nekvasil predicts 2010 could be a better year for shippers if the steel industry recovers and federal stimulus dollars spur more highway projects.

The St. Lawrence Seaway is scheduled to close Dec. 29 and the Soo Locks are set to close in mid-January.