Funeral Tuesday in New Orleans for Henry

CINCINNATI (AP) - Chris Henry's funeral will be held Tuesday in the New Orleans area, where the Cincinnati Bengals receiver grew up.

The Bengals announced on Saturday that the afternoon funeral will be at the Alario Center in Westwego, La. The 26-year-old Henry was from nearby Belle Chasse.

Henry died in North Carolina on Thursday, a day after falling out of the back of a pickup truck during what police described as a domestic dispute with his fiancee. Police in Charlotte, N.C., are investigating. No charges have been filed.

The Bengals will fly a charter to the funeral on Tuesday and return later in the day. It's the players' usual day off.