Teens hit by train honored at basketball game

By Dick Berry

Posted by Katie Warchol

WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) - You might call what's happening here at Anthony Wayne High School, 'Hoops for Healing.'

The Lady Generals are playing the Springfield Blue Devils. And on this night, it doesn't matter to either team who wins or who loses.

It's been a horrific week for the students at Springfield. On Wednesday, Cody Brown and Brianna Mullinger were struck by a train while walking to school. Cody died. Brianna is hospitalized in critical condition.

"Ladies and gentlemen," said Springfield Athletic Director Rob Brown at that evening's game. 'The Springfield community experienced a tragedy this week that is both unexplained and unforgettable.'

And that's why the Anthony Wayne school district is reaching out before tip-off to share in Springfield's grief..

"In years past, we've lost some students and it's a very traumatic thing," said Jeri Hoellrich, principal for Anthony Wayne High School. "And we know the support we've received from other districts have been helpful for us." That support comes in a moment of silence for Cody and Brianna.

"I think it says a lot about Anthony Wayne . The people here. Nice of them to bring their school together to help out ours,' said Lindy Martin of the Springfield Blue Devils.

"It was a great tragedy. My heart goes out to them. I feel really honored we get to play them in a game. And hopefully they come out hard and give us a great game,' said Emma Ricketts of the Generals.

Most extracurricular events at Springfield High School were canceled after the accident. This gives students in the stands and on the court a chance to bounce back and have some fun.

"I think if we play together as a team, keep our heads up, we can bring energy to the crowd which will get them through the tragedy of this week," said Erika Thompson from Springfield.

Another example of how sports can not only heal the emotionally wounded, but also unify those in times of trouble.