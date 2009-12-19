East Coast storm delays flights from Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - The winter storm on the East Coast is causing travel delays and flight cancellations at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Airport spokesman Scott Wintner said Saturday there are "widespread cancellations or delays" for flights to or from the East Coast. Cancellations include flights to New York, Philadelphia, Newark and Allentown, Pa.

He said runways are clear at the airport in the Detroit suburb of Romulus. The area has received only light snowfall. Most flights heading west are unaffected. Forecasts call for up to 20 inches of snow on the East Coast.

